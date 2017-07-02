Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maimuna Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maimuna Baig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-6000
S and M Baig MD PC2 Harbor Bend Ct Ste 202, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-2220
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare Inc1010 Remington Plz, Raymore, MO 64083 Directions (636) 332-6000
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Great doctor, top class. She is very, very kind and understanding and is an expert in her field. Highly recommend
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Baig accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.