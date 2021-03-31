Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thompson Oncology Group908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-6100
-
2
Thompson Cancer Survival Center West9711 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 373-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Absolutely wonderful oncologist!! The perfect blend of caring, knowledge, and human kindness that is hard to find ... provides great advice learned from other patients’ problems; never hesitates to pick up the phone and call to check on my husband, even on weekends and her days off; always keeps him at ease, positive, and gives a touch of humor to help fight this horrible disease ... plus a great staff that gets us through this! Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043408578
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.