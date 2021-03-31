See All Oncologists in Morristown, TN
Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

Dr. Rogers works at Morristown-Hamblen Hosp Rdtn On in Morristown, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thompson Oncology Group
    908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 492-6100
    Thompson Cancer Survival Center West
    9711 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Aspiration
Solid Malignancies
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Solid Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Solid Malignancies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 31, 2021
Absolutely wonderful oncologist!! The perfect blend of caring, knowledge, and human kindness that is hard to find ... provides great advice learned from other patients' problems; never hesitates to pick up the phone and call to check on my husband, even on weekends and her days off; always keeps him at ease, positive, and gives a touch of humor to help fight this horrible disease ... plus a great staff that gets us through this! Highly recommended!!
— Mar 31, 2021
Photo: Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD
About Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043408578
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mailien Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

