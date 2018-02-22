Dr. Maikel Segui, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maikel Segui, DDS
Dr. Maikel Segui, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL.
Select Dental Care1500 N University Dr Ste 212, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 691-3223
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After a horrific experience the day before. Where a dentist wanted to charge me almost 600% than what I had to pay out pocket. Dr Seguin was God sent. He explained everything to me and no extra unnecessary work or fees. He was do gentle with my extraction. I was usually terrified of the dentist. He definitely made an impression. I will definitely recommend.. His staff was also wonderful.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023219771
Dr. Segui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segui accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Segui
Dr. Segui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Segui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.