Dr. Maika Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum-New Port Richey in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.