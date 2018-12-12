Overview

Dr. Maie St John, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. St John works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

