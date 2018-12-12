See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Maie St John, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maie St John, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. St John works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Head and Neck Surgery
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3571
  2. 2
    UCLA Health Beverly Hills Primary & Specialty Care
    9675 Brighton Way Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3568

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Maie St John, MD
About Dr. Maie St John, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023029162
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maie St John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. St John has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. St John has seen patients for Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

