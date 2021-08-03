Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 774-0940Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 654-7280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharuk has been my OBGYN provider for a few years now, supporting me through a LEEP surgery, a very complicated pregnancy, and most recently the birth of my healthy baby boy. From off-hours phone calls, to late night messages, and even re-arranging her schedule - Dr. Sharuk has gone above and beyond to support my physical and mental health. One of her colleagues recently said to me, “She has the biggest heart” - I couldn’t agree more!
About Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437445830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
