Dr. Mai Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mai Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie & Arlington2715 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 206-2940
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommended Dr. Mai Tran to family and friends. She is great to work with and she is quite humorous which helps my daughter to relax. I have observed my daughter's anxiety level decreasing due to the relax and friendly nature of Dr. Tran. She also explains my daughter's medical treatment in a way that both my daughter and I can understand. Dr. Tran is a brilliant and down to earth physician. I have learned a lot from her. She is a lovely and caring pediatrician.
About Dr. Mai Tran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
