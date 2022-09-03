See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Colleyville, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Sharaf works at FEM Centre in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    FEM Centre
    6221 Colleyville Blvd Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-6533
    Continuum Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    9509 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 617-8650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Polyuria
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2022
    I've been going to Dr. Sharaf for over 12 years. She truly listens to your concerns and answers all your questions. Dr Sharaf really cares about her patients and makes sure you understand what your diagnosis is and the plan of action she has for you. She takes the time with you and makes sure all questions how been answered. She explains everything so it is easy to understand.
    Jennifer Robinson — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598716805
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

