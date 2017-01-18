See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center

Dr. Liu Sr works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 326-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2017
    Dr. Liu is definately one of the most compassionate people in his field. I have been treated by him for about 6 years now and I will NOT see anyone else. He is available for anything that I need. I have also recommended him to many friends and family too. All of whom love him instantly. I love the fact that he follows up on all his patient's blood tests by phone. I have been to many doctors for this courtesy and have been told NO by many. Dr. Liu really seems to care about me & I wouldn't change
    Barbara F. in South Ozone Park, NY — Jan 18, 2017
    About Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154418853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center Program
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu Sr works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liu Sr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

