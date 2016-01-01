Dr. Mai Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mai Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mai Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
Green Mountain Family and Occ Med12790 W Alameda Pkwy Ste A, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 403-6350
North Metro Internal Medicine8300 Alcott St Ste 302, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 269-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mai Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710069422
Education & Certifications
- U Vt Med Ctr
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
