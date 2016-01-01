Overview

Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood Village, CO. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Huynh works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.