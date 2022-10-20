See All General Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Mai Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Brooks works at Valley Surgical Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2190 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2022
    I have been seenDr Brooks since 1998. She saved my life having had breast cancer 3 times. She is warm, gentle and compassionate and knowledge. Truly the best!
    About Dr. Mai Brooks, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952315640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University
    Residency
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mai Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks works at Valley Surgical Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

