Dr. Mai Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mai Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Mai Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Office2190 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3703
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
I have been seenDr Brooks since 1998. She saved my life having had breast cancer 3 times. She is warm, gentle and compassionate and knowledge. Truly the best!
About Dr. Mai Brooks, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952315640
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.