Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai-Anh Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Mai-Anh Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Crescent Centre Medical Center200 Crescent Center Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 365-0966Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Excellent! I love her, she is a true, compassionate, and committed physician. She had been my primary care physician for years and is extremely thorough and always concerned every single visit. I am so glad I switched and selected her years ago. She’s the best!!
About Dr. Mai-Anh Pham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912015900
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University of Florida
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.