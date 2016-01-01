Dr. Mahwash Kassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahwash Kassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahwash Kassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Cardiology
- MAYO CLINIC
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aga Khan University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr. Kassi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kassi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassi has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.