Overview

Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with H H Mc Guire Vet Admin Center



Dr. Selassie works at PSYCHIATRIC SPEC.CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.