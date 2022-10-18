Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD
Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY.
Next Health44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 115, Ashburn, VA 20147
Dr. Habib is the most attentive, caring, intelligent, and results-focused medical practitioner that I have ever had the opportunity to work with. This professor of medicine is more than well informed and clever, he is ultra-receptive and efficient. He will listen to everything you have to say, and goes above and beyond to understand your health and lifestyle with a friendly diagnostic intention. I have 100% faith in Dr. Habib to address the root problem of any condition he is treating. He is the kind of doctor that calls up on you just to see how you're doing! My name is Brendyn, I had a health consultation for a bacterial imbalance that was causing severe digestive complications and was unresponsive to various forms of treatment until I met Dr. Habib. I was incredibly impressed with Dr. Habib, and I am not an easy patient to impress by any means. If you're looking for direct results, and the best functional medicine practitioner I know, you've found him!!
About Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831317593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
