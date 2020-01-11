Overview

Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.