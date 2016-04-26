See All Pediatric Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Moein works at Pediatric Neurology of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank E. Oliver M. D. P.A.
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A317, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1861686248
    Education & Certifications

    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moein works at Pediatric Neurology of Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moein’s profile.

    Dr. Moein has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

