Dr. Mahsa Tehrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahsa Tehrani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.
Locations
Arthritis and Rhuematology Clinical Center8130 Boone Blvd Ste 340, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 734-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can see why people say she rushes - remember, these doctors HAVE TO see a certain number of patients a day. However, I am my own advocate for my disease and had to see a new doctor as mine moved out of state. I have never had a doctor trust me with what I told her, what my ailments are, what has worked over 8+ years and what has not. She is a proponent of nontraditional medicine paired with big pharma. The time I spent with her was thorough and most of all, there was trust. Perhaps she's not a great "diagnosing" doctor, based on these reviews. But she is a great patient advocate too.
About Dr. Mahsa Tehrani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1710113378
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Med Ctr
- George Washington University Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- George Washington Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tehrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tehrani has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tehrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tehrani speaks Persian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrani.
