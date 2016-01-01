Overview

Dr. Mahsa Mousavi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.



Dr. Mousavi works at INOVA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH OUTPATIENT CENTER in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.