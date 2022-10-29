See All General Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD

General Surgery
5 (112)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Mossadegh works at Mahsa Mossadegh, MD in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mahsa Mossadegh, MD
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 220, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 296-7377
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Aspiration of Breast Cysts Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Core Needle Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoablation of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tomosynthesis-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588627160
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|Michigan State University, General Surgery Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossadegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mossadegh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mossadegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mossadegh works at Mahsa Mossadegh, MD in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mossadegh’s profile.

    Dr. Mossadegh has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mossadegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Mossadegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mossadegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mossadegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mossadegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

