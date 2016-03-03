Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Mehrazin works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrazin?
She has been very professional. She was helpful in finding the cause of nerve issues I have in my elbows and wrists
About Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1841452851
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins U|Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Jacobi Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrazin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrazin works at
Dr. Mehrazin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehrazin speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.