Overview

Dr. Mahsa Javid, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Javid works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Open Thymectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.