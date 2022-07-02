See All Dermatologists in Parker, CO
Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD is a Dermatologist in Parker, CO. 

Dr. Amir works at Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Parker in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Parker
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 400, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5817
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 02, 2022
    She is nice, listens and is informed on specific issues that effect people of color.
    About Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225477359
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amir works at Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Parker in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Amir’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

