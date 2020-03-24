Dr. Mahomed Salame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahomed Salame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahomed Salame, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Salame Heart and Vascular Clinic901 Leighton Ave Ste 702, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-2552
- 2 1031 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 231-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Dr. Salame explained much to me and was kind and thoughtful. The staff was also amazing!! Hard to find both at a practice. I would recommend!
About Dr. Mahomed Salame, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487625661
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- London U
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salame has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salame has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salame speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Salame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.