Overview

Dr. Maho Akamatsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Akamatsu works at Cherokee Internal Medicine in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.