Overview

Dr. Mahnaz Saoudian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KERMAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Saoudian works at Group Health Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.