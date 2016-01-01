See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD

Pain Medicine
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They graduated from JAHROM COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Entezaralmahdi works at Synovation Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Ontario, CA and Azusa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synovation Medical Group
    10565 Civic Center Dr Ste 165, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 985-2211
  2. 2
    4682 Ontario Mills Pkwy Ste 250, Ontario, CA 91764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 204-3540
  3. 3
    Archibald Surgery Center LLC
    9674 Archibald Ave Ste 125, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 296-8930
  4. 4
    Azusa Pain Mgmt.
    830 S Citrus Ave Ste 201, Azusa, CA 91702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 974-1441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Entezaralmahdi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Entezaralmahdi to family and friends

    Dr. Entezaralmahdi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Entezaralmahdi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD.

    About Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881005445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAHROM COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Entezaralmahdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Entezaralmahdi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Entezaralmahdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Entezaralmahdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Entezaralmahdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mahnaz Entezaralmahdi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.