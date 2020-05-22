Overview

Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Haque works at Surgery Ctr-Lakeland Hills Blvd in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.