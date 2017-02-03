See All Pediatricians in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Mahmoud Yassin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Yassin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yassin works at Yassin Pediatrics in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yassin Pediatrics
    115 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 597-7799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Fever
Headache
Cough
Fever
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2017
    Great doctor and great staff. Very helpful and kind doctor. Whenever we have an emergency they let us come in right away. Very knowledgeable. Love going to see him and he is always so friendly with our daughter.
    Mostafa besar in Toms River, NJ — Feb 03, 2017
    About Dr. Mahmoud Yassin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1922387620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
