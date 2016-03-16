Dr. Shehata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Shehata, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Shehata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Shehata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Arlington Behavioral Health2000 Henderson Rd Ste 450, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 451-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shehata?
Dr. Shehata has a very good understanding of his patients and their conditions. I haven't had any reservations discussing any issues with him and he has been able to schedule me around my work schedule for my appointments. The prescriptions he has authorized have been working well for me. He is very thorough explaining my condition and treatment.
About Dr. Mahmoud Shehata, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134144140
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shehata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shehata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shehata works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.