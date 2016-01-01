Dr. Salhab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Salhab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Salhab, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Salhab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kellett Brophy & Lovell Neurosurgical Clinic1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 370, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 758-7888
-
2
UT Neurology1331 Union Ave Ste 1145, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 866-8811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salhab?
About Dr. Mahmoud Salhab, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1154762458
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salhab accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salhab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salhab works at
Dr. Salhab speaks Arabic.
Dr. Salhab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salhab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salhab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.