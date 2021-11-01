Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Salem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.



Dr. Salem works at The Foot Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.