Dr. Mahmoud Sabbagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Sabbagh, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Medical University Of The Americas, Nevis, West Indies and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Locations
DMC Interventional Pain Management Clinic261 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and informative. He's helped me to live a normal life again
About Dr. Mahmoud Sabbagh, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English, Arabic
- 1770898090
Education & Certifications
- (Pain Medicine) Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, Detroit, Mi
- (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, Detroit, Mi
- Medical University Of The Americas, Nevis, West Indies
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
