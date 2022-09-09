Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology & Headache4417 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 301B, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mohamed is one of if not the most caring and knowledgeable drs that has taken care of me. He picked up on things my family dr missed and he directly admitted me to the hospital within 5 minutes of my first visit with him. If it wasn’t for his knowledge and his quick actions I believe I wouldn’t be alive today. He even called my husband later that night to check on me.(tell me other dr let alone a specialist who would do that) Highest praises possible. Thank you Dr. Mohamed for giving me another chance at life. Tiffany Karam
About Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohamed speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
