Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Lajin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Lajin works at Dr. Rokay Kamyar - Center For Digestive Disorders in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.