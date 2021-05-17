Dr. Lajin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Lajin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Lajin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Lajin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Lajin M.d. Inc.8860 Center Dr Ste 330, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 460-4055
-
2
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lajin?
Most intelligent doctor I have ever met. Knew and understood all variances of Helicobactor Pylori than ALL of the doctors that I have ever met .
About Dr. Mahmoud Lajin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467411702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lajin accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lajin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lajin works at
Dr. Lajin has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.