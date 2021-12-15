Dr. Mahmoud Khair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Khair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahmoud Khair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2300
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
We met Dr. Khair as an emergency femur break on a weekend over 2 years ago. Could not have been more pleased with his surgery and follow up care with him and his staff. We continue to use him and always recommend him. He is one of the most competent and compassionate doctors we have ever met. Could not recommend him highly enough. EXCELLENT!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760617526
- Midwest Rush Cook Co Rush University
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
