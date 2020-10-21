Dr. Mahmoud Kabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Kabbani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Kabbani, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Pediatric Endocrine & Diabetes Clinic, PC333 W Thomas Rd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 610-6152
-
2
North Phoenix office7010 E Chauncey Ln Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 277-1117
-
3
West Valley9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive; addressed all our concerns. Extremely thorough and patient with our questions. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Mahmoud Kabbani, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health (NIH) & Georgetown University
- University of Aleppo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbani speaks Arabic and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbani.
