Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Dr. Ghaderi works at Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Springfield, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC
    100 W Sproul Rd Ste 220, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 328-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 04, 2017
    Excellent Dr. knowledgeable and in demand ,there is a wait but well worth it. I was never rushed out ,all my questions answered and could feel his concern for my pain.I went to 4 doctors before an ER. Dr. Sent me to Dr. Gaderi.He was the only doctor that could diagnose and treat my condition. Also preformed septum surgery on me a few days ago .I have no bruising or pain and he returned my call on a Saturday afternoon to address a concern I had. I highly recommend him for ENT needs.
    Springfield Pa. — Jun 04, 2017
    About Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1689645632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi works at Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Springfield, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ghaderi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

