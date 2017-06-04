Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Locations
Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC100 W Sproul Rd Ste 220, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. knowledgeable and in demand ,there is a wait but well worth it. I was never rushed out ,all my questions answered and could feel his concern for my pain.I went to 4 doctors before an ER. Dr. Sent me to Dr. Gaderi.He was the only doctor that could diagnose and treat my condition. Also preformed septum surgery on me a few days ago .I have no bruising or pain and he returned my call on a Saturday afternoon to address a concern I had. I highly recommend him for ENT needs.
About Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689645632
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghaderi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaderi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.