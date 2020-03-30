Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daftary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Saint Louis, MS. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Daftary works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Hancock Medical Center149 Drinkwater Rd, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 395-1224
-
2
Ochsner Health Center Slidell105 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 875-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daftary?
I have been seeing Dr Daftary for several years. I do not believe I would be writing this review if it were not for him. He has a calming effect and has a lot of experience in his field. His entire staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1063411361
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- St. Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston, NJ
- Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daftary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daftary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daftary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daftary works at
Dr. Daftary has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daftary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daftary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daftary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daftary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daftary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.