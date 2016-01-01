Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Charif, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Charif works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.