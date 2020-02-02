Dr. Mahmoud Bourghli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourghli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Bourghli, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Bourghli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Bourghli works at
Locations
-
1
Mahmoud Bourghli MD12106 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 310-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourghli?
Dr Bourghli is kind, understanding and really knows his medicine. We really liked him and that says something sionce my husband is a retired physician.
About Dr. Mahmoud Bourghli, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1326015157
Education & Certifications
- HARPER HOSPITAL
- Detroit Medical Center
- Detroit Medical Center
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourghli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourghli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourghli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourghli works at
Dr. Bourghli has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourghli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourghli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourghli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourghli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourghli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.