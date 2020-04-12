Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD
Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.
Dr. Zaied works at
River Region Health Center1845 CHERRY ST, Montgomery, AL 36107 Directions (334) 420-5001
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Due to the pandemic, I was unable to enter the facility. Dr. Zaied came to my car to check and tend to me. He was friendly and very kind and I appreciate his assistance.
About Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1932121894
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- King Edward Medical University
