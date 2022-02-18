Overview

Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Solaiman works at Gastroenterology Assocs in Elkridge, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.