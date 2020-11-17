Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Locations
San Diego Ear Head & Neck Surgery Medical Clinic Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 710, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 458-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bilateral sinus surgery. This was a repeat due to years of allergic reactions that caused a recurring problem with my sinuses. My father was a physician and when I asked him where to go, he didn’t miss a beat in saying Dr. Mahdavi. I am glad I followed my fathers recommendation. I appreciate that Dr. Mahdavi is conservative in his approach to treatment, and he is very methodical in his work. When I speak to him and ask questions, he never interrupts. Dr. Mahdavi makes sure he understands my concerns and addresses every question I have without rushing. You will get as much time with the doctor as you need! Great doctor and great outcome.
About Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1033140934
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahdavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Dr. Mahdavi has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahdavi speaks Arabic and Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.
