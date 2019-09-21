Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood Kazmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Kazmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Regional Neurological Associates PC4234 Bronx Blvd Frnt 1, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 515-4347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kazmi is one of the best Psychiatrist, he cured my pain.
About Dr. Mahmood Kazmi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kazmi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmi speaks Panjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.