Overview

Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. El-Gasim works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Mesa Southern in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Goodyear, AZ, Safford, AZ, Show Low, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.