Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Eisa works at
Locations
SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences4274 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 242-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wrote before after a bad experience. Yet we both spoke, and ever since he has treated me as a human. His staff has become far more warm to me. I take back anything negative I had to say. Our patient Doctor relationship isn't 100% but like any relationship, we are both working on it. I think if you have had an issue with him or anyone in this office, please just talk to them calmly and collectively. Chances are, they are more willing to meet your needs.
About Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184606824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisa works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisa.
