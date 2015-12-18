See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Valdosta, GA
Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD

Sleep Medicine
2 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Eisa works at SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences
    4274 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 242-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Essential Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Insomnia
Essential Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Insomnia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 18, 2015
    I wrote before after a bad experience. Yet we both spoke, and ever since he has treated me as a human. His staff has become far more warm to me. I take back anything negative I had to say. Our patient Doctor relationship isn't 100% but like any relationship, we are both working on it. I think if you have had an issue with him or anyone in this office, please just talk to them calmly and collectively. Chances are, they are more willing to meet your needs.
    Self advocate in Valdosta, Georgia — Dec 18, 2015
    Photo: Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD
    About Dr. Mahmood Eisa, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184606824
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
