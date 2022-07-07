Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnahass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Valparaiso, IN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Alnahass works at
Locations
Advanced Neurology LLC1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-6571Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I come for seizures and migraines. I had gone to a different Dr, who disregarded me and said it was nothing serious. Dr alnahass took me seriously, ran proper testing. Took care of me, and got me medicated accordingly. I am very pleased! I feel much better and am overall happy with my care. I love it here so much so that I recommended my husband to join. He now comes here for stubborn headaches. Other Drs have failed in aiding him, I was heartbroken over his situation and he was in pain. However, Dr alnahass managed to helped him! + Positives: Dr. Alnahass is caring, thorough, takes his time to listen and record information. He's knowledgeable. Sufficient, efficient, satisfactory. Small facility, run by heart. Appointment not rushed. - negative: Sometimes a bit of a wait in the waiting room. A few of the staff have not been very polite. The phone system doesn't always have the most direct options to select when you are trying to figure out where to call, and no live receptionist.
About Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic
- 1497756720
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnahass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnahass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnahass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnahass works at
Dr. Alnahass has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnahass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alnahass speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnahass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnahass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnahass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnahass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.