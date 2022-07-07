Overview

Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Valparaiso, IN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Alnahass works at Advanced Neurology LLC in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.