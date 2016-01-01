Overview

Dr. Mahmood Alikhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Alikhan works at Heart Center Of Maryland in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, First Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.